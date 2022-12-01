'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street

'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street, video goes viral

Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 01 2022, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 08:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a young man on a Mumbai street went viral on Wednesday night.

Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe.

A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed that the woman was from South Korea and was live streaming in the suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the same man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want one.

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but the investigation has started and police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, said a local police official.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
harassement

What's Brewing

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

 