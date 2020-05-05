Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Koyambedu links make Wayanad again in the grip of COVID-19

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 05 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 20:54 ist

Three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, all in Wayanad district, while no one are reported recovered in the state during the day.

Kerala was having no fresh COVID cases over the last two days.

Wayanad district in North Kerala that shares borders with Karnataka and Tamilnadu was free from fresh COVID-19 cases for more than a month. But now the district has four coronavurus cases, all linked with the Koyambedu market in Tamilnadu.

A 52-year old truck driver who stayed in the Koyambedu market for four days from April 21 and later traveled to Wayanad was tested positive on May 2. His wife, mother, and the truck's cleaner's son contracted the infection and were tested positive on Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was an instance of carelessness leading to COVID-19 infections.

At present Kerala had 37 COVID-19 active cases of the 502 infected so far. While 462 got recovered, three died.

Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus

