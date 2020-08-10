Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express says 56 injured passengers discharged from hospitals

AIE says 56 injured passengers discharged from hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 16:20 ist
Mangled remains of an Air India Express flight en route from Dubai after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

Air India Express on Monday said 56 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospital after "obtaining complete fitness".

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Saturday that 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 have been discharged, while three are critically injured in the B737 plane crash.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.

"The Chief Executive Officer, Air India Express Ltd as well as Regional Head-Southern Region continue to remain in Calicut (Kozhikode) to render continuous support to the family members," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

"As on date, 56 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness," it added.

Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of national carrier Air India, has only B737 aircraft in its fleet.

The airline said on Sunday that the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the plane crash have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigating the accident. 

