KRIBHCO, CSC partner to market agri-input products through village level entrepreneurs across India

The Common Services Centres (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has tied up with the Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. (KRIBHCO) to provide access to fertilisers and agricultural inputs to farmers through a network of around 4 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) at the last mile.

CSCs will facilitate the sale and distribution of KRIBHCO products which include fertilisers like imported urea, DAP, NPK/NPS, bio-fertilizer, city compost, zinc sulphate, certified seeds, hybrid seeds and potash derived from Molasses. KRIBHCO is engaged in the business of manufacturing, importing and marketing of fertilisers, agri inputs and seeds.

Early this year, CSC set up an agri services platform to facilitate agri inputs like seeds, manure, and pesticides, rent and hire of farm machinery and implements, and trading of agri produce etc. through its VLEs and farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

Elaborating on the partnership, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd Managing Director Dr. Dinesh Tyagi said, “ The last mile delivery of fertilizers, seeds and other agri products is an important aspect of our activities at CSCs and the partnership will help us reach out to farmers and citizens in the villages with timely supply of reliable and quality agri inputs.”

Rajan Chowdhry, Managing Director, KRIBHCO said that this partnership will usher in a new era where farmers can get cost effective agri inputs at the click of mouse and smartphones, thereby promoting ‘Digital India’.

