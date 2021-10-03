KRIBHCO, CSC to market agri-input products across India

KRIBHCO, CSC partner to market agri-input products through village level entrepreneurs across India

Early this year, CSC set up an agri services platform to facilitate agri inputs like seeds, manure, and pesticides, rent and hire of farm machinery

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 16:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Common Services Centres (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has tied up with the Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. (KRIBHCO) to provide access to fertilisers and agricultural inputs to farmers through a network of around 4 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) at the last mile.

CSCs will facilitate the sale and distribution of KRIBHCO products which include fertilisers like imported urea, DAP, NPK/NPS, bio-fertilizer, city compost, zinc sulphate, certified seeds, hybrid seeds and potash derived from Molasses. KRIBHCO is engaged in the business of manufacturing, importing and marketing of fertilisers, agri inputs and seeds.

Early this year, CSC set up an agri services platform to facilitate agri inputs like seeds, manure, and pesticides, rent and hire of farm machinery and implements, and trading of agri produce etc. through its VLEs and farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

Also Read | Cyclone damages Indian crops just before harvesting

Elaborating on the partnership, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd Managing Director Dr. Dinesh Tyagi said, “ The last mile delivery of fertilizers, seeds and other agri products is an important aspect of our activities at CSCs and the partnership will help us reach out to farmers and citizens in the villages with timely supply of reliable and quality agri inputs.”

Rajan Chowdhry, Managing Director, KRIBHCO said that this partnership will usher in a new era where farmers can get cost effective agri inputs at the click of mouse and smartphones, thereby promoting ‘Digital India’.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Business News
CSC
Agriculture

Related videos

What's Brewing

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 