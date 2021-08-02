Krishna waters row: KCR says Centre's stand 'anti-Telangana', terms AP's projects as 'dadagiri'

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused the Centre of taking an “anti-Telangana stand” over the sharing of river waters between the two Telugu states.

Rao also termed the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government's construction of “illegal” lift irrigation projects drawing Krishna waters as "dadagiri" (strong-armed action).

Rao visited Nagarjuna Sagar on Monday to thank the assembly constituency voters who elected TRS candidate Nomula Bagath in the April by-poll and also to review the development works there.

“Because of the central government's anti-Telangana attitude and AP's dadagiri, we could face problems in future with availability of Krishna waters,” said Rao.

Rao and Jaganmohan Reddy administrations are bickering over the Krishna waters and the matter has even reached the Supreme Court.

Amid the row, the centre had last month notified the river management boards of Godavari and Krishna for the equitable management of the projects on the two rivers in the two states. However, the two governments continue to wrangle.

In a public meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar on Monday, Rao said that his government is exploring ways to stabilise irrigation of the Nalgonda region by channelling Godavari waters.

In continuation of his election-time promises, Rao announced funds for a Degree college in the constituency and a mini stadium at Halia. Rao assured that the 15 lift irrigation projects sanctioned for the area would be completed in about one and half years time. The CM has also announced Rs 15 crore for the development of Halia.

The CM's visit came after the opposition allegation that Rao ignored the constituency following his party's victory. The Nagarjuna Sagar tour also comes ahead of the Huzurabad by-poll, where the ruling TRS is facing former ally Eatala Rajender, now with the BJP.

Rao has stated that the Dalit-bandhu scheme, to be launched from Huzurabad soon, would be implemented all over the state.