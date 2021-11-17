Kulbhushan Jadhav gets the right to appeal

Kulbhushan Jadhav gets the right to appeal

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 16:58 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

In a major development, Pakistan Parliament has passed a Bill to give Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal as per the decision of the International Court of Justice.

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 