Kulbhushan Jadhav gets the right to appeal

In a major development, Pakistan Parliament has passed a Bill to give Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal as per the decision of the International Court of Justice.

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

More details awaited.

