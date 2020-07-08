Kulbhushan Jadhav refuses to file review petition, says Pakistan

Retired Indian Navy officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, has refused to go for a review petition over his conviction, according to media reports quoting Pakistani officials.

Jadhav, who is facing death sentence, instead of filing a review petition, decided to use his pending mercy plea, despite the Pakistani authorities inviting him to file a review petition of the sentence, as per the Pakistani Additional Attorney General.

“On June 17, 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right, he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction,” Pakistan Additional Attorney General said in a press conference on Wednesday, as per reports.