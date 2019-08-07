Kumaraswamy does a 'Nikhil Yellidiyappa' on BSY

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy did a 'Nikhil Yellidiyappa' on chief minister B S Yediyurappa, as he came under attack for his visit to Delhi even as several parts of the State faced floods.

Speaking at a party workers meeting, he used the phrase popularised during Lok Sabha elections to take a dig at the CM. "Where are you Yediyurappa? Ellidiyappa Yediyurappa? I want to ask the people who ran 'Nikhil Ellidiyappa'campaign where Yediyurappa is," he said.

The 'Nikhil Ellidiyappa' phrase had entered the lexicon of the people of the State, after a video of a movie promotion campaign where Kumaraswamy uses it to locate his son in the audience went viral just ahead of Lok Sabha elections and spawned several memes.

Transfers of various officials of the State government also came under criticism. "Are the transfers taking place in a transparent manner?", he asked and sought to know the background of the person who was appointed to the Bangalore Development Authority.

He also attacked Congress, stating that he had to work as per somebody else's wishes during his 14-months tenure as Chief Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. "I did not have the freedom to work," he said.