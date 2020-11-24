Kuruba community demands ST status

A delegation from Kuruba ST Campaign Committee on Tuesday demanded that the Centre grant ST status to the Kuruba community.

A delegation led by Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa, former ministers H Vishwanath, H M Revanna and Bandeppa Kashempur met the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation comprising Niranjananda Puri Swami of Kaginele Kanakaguru Peeta, Eshwarananda Swami of Hosadurga Kaginele Kanakaguru Peeta, Campaign Committee Chairman K Veerupakshappa, Committee working president K Mukudappa and others.