Kuruba community demands ST status

The delegation also met the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in relation to their demand

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 20:51 ist
The delegation that met Union ministers Renuka Singh and Pralhad Joshi was led by K S Eshwarppa. Credit: DH File Photo

A delegation from Kuruba ST Campaign Committee on Tuesday demanded that the Centre grant ST status to the Kuruba community.

A delegation led by Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa, former ministers H Vishwanath, H M Revanna and Bandeppa Kashempur met the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta and submitted a memorandum. 

The delegation comprising Niranjananda Puri Swami of Kaginele Kanakaguru Peeta, Eshwarananda Swami of Hosadurga Kaginele Kanakaguru Peeta, Campaign Committee Chairman K Veerupakshappa, Committee working president K Mukudappa and others.

