Kurukshetra tea-seller becomes Rs 50 crore loan defaulter

A tea seller in Kurukshetra got the shock of his life when he was informed that he has a bank loan worth Rs 50 crore, which he claims he never took, as reported by ANI

Rajkumar, a road-side tea-seller who had been struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic, recently decided to apply for a loan.

However, not only was his loan rejected, he was told that he already has a loan of Rs 50 crore, which he did not pay off.

“I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to Covid-19. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 crore, I don't know how it is possible,” said Rajkumar.

When he approached the bank with his documents, including his Aadhar, he was told he was already a defaulter of a loan worth Rs 50 crore.

“I cannot understand who was given this loan in my name and when?” Rajkumar said.

Rajkumar had thought of starting another small business to increase his earnings.