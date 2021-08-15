L K Advani unfurls national flag at residence

L K Advani unfurls national flag at residence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 16:16 ist
Senior BJP leader L K Advani. Credit: PTI File Photo

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Sunday unfurled the national flag at his residence here on the 75th Independence Day.

The 93-year-old leader, a former deputy prime minister, has been unfurling the tricolour on August 15 here every year except when he had been away.

In a statement on Saturday, he had said that the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. He expressed the wish that all people collectively strive in strengthening this "important democratic ingredient".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
L K Advani
Independence Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 