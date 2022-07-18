La Ganesan takes oath as Bengal governor

La Ganesan takes oath as Bengal governor

Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 18 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 19:50 ist
La Ganesan. Credit: PTI Photo

La Ganesan on Monday evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice presidential candidate.

Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Banerjee welcomed the new governor by presenting him a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP had on Saturday announced Dhankhar's candidature for election to the post of vice president. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
NDA

What's Brewing

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

 