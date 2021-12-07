'Laal Topi' a red alert for UP: Modi trains guns at SP

'Laal Topi' a red alert for UP: Modi's barb against Samajwadi Party

Those with 'red caps' have been concerned with the red beacon, not with people's miseries, Modi said

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur,
  • Dec 07 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 15:37 ist
PM Narendra Modi (left) and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI file photos

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday equated "red cap" with "red alert" for the state.

Addressing a public meeting here after dedicating to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant, Modi said, "Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon ('laal batti') and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows."

"The red cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia," he said.

Stepping up his attack on the rival ahead of the assembly polls early next year, Modi said, "The red cap people want to form government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells."

Red cap is a trademark of Samajwadi Party leaders as well as workers.

Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
BJP

