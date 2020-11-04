LAC stand-off: India to respond to China's new troop pulback proposal on Friday

India will on Friday convey to China its response to the “disengagement proposals” put forward by the communist country’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) last month to end the six-month-long stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The senior military commanders of the two nations are likely to hold the eighth round of talks near the LAC on Friday. Lt Gen PG K Menon, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 14 Corps, will lead the delegation of the Indian Army. Maj Gen Liu Lin will lead the Chinese PLA delegation.

Lt. Gen. Menon had accompanied his predecessor Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh in the sixth and seventh rounds of meetings with the Chinese PLA’s senior commander. Lt Gen Singh’s tenure as the GOC of the 14 Corps of the Indian Army ended on October 13.

The sixth round of talks between the senior commanders of the two sides saw both sides agreeing to stop further deployment of soldiers on the face-off scenes. They however could not reach an agreement to restart the stalled process of pulling back soldiers already deployed on the LAC. The Chinese PLA put forward a fresh proposal for disengagement when the military commanders of the two sides had the seventh round of meetings.

The proposal was studied by a panel comprising senior army and intelligence officials, bureaucrats, and diplomats of the Government of India. The Indian Army’s response to it will be conveyed to the Chinese PLA on Friday.

The disengagement process the two sides had mutually agreed upon in early July remained stalled since mid-July with the Chinese PLA declining to completely withdraw troops from several “points of friction” along the LAC – like Depsang Y junction, Gogra Post, and the northern bank of Pangong Tso.