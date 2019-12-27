Lack of CCTVs on Kashmere Gate: Court

Expressing concern over lack of enough high-quality CCTV cameras on Kashmere Gate road here, a Delhi court has directed a senior police officer to provide information on accidents this year in the area from where a large number of reports have been filed as "
Most of the reports are being filed as "
Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra was informed by DCP (North), under whose jurisdiction Kashmere Gate police station falls, that 74 CCTV cameras which are installed in the area are already outdated and picture quality is not good.
Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (North) also said in the status report that a request was sent to the DCP (Provision and Logistic) for installation of CCTV cameras with latest technology.
Noting the submissions, the court issued notice to DCP (Provision and Logistic) to file a report
"The DCP (North) is directed to file status report
"Put up for consideration on an
The court
While investigating, when the police
The court was hearing a rash driving case in which a 35-year-old person had died last year after being hit by a vehicle. The accident had taken place near a bus stand at Kashmere Gate in Central Delhi.
The police had filed an
The court had earlier said it had noticed that the majority of such
The court had asked the police to explain whether any steps were being taken to install CCTV cameras at Hanuman Bridge, Kashmere Gate, as accidents were regularly taking place there and offenders were not being apprehended due to lack of evidence.