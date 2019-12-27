Lack of CCTVs on Kashmere Gate: Court

Expressing concern over lack of enough high-quality CCTV cameras on Kashmere Gate road here, a Delhi court has directed a senior police officer to provide information on accidents this year in the area from where a large number of reports have been filed as " untraced " by the authorities.

Most of the reports are being filed as " untraced " while closing the FIRs registered for alleged offences of rash driving, causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others and death by negligence under the IPC and the police has found no clue to solving these accidents citing non availability of CCTV footage around the spot, the court noted.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra was informed by DCP (North), under whose jurisdiction Kashmere Gate police station falls, that 74 CCTV cameras which are installed in the area are already outdated and picture quality is not good.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (North) also said in the status report that a request was sent to the DCP (Provision and Logistic) for installation of CCTV cameras with latest technology.

Noting the submissions, the court issued notice to DCP (Provision and Logistic) to file a report apprising about the status of installation of CCTV cameras as per the request made by the DCP (North) and listed the matter for further hearing on January 10, 2020.

"The DCP (North) is directed to file status report apprising the court about the number of road accident cases pertaining to police station Kashmere Gate in which untraced report is filed in 2019.

"Put up for consideration on an untraced report on January 10, 2020. Copy of this order is annexed with notice. Copy of the order be also sent to DCP (North) and the DCP (Provision and Logistic) for necessary compliance," Magistrate Malhotra said in a recent order.

The court had in July sought report from DCP (north) regarding the status of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of Hanuman Bridge, Kashmere Gate.

While investigating, when the police do not get any evidence against the offender to prosecute him, it files an untraced report in the court to close the matter.

The court was hearing a rash driving case in which a 35-year-old person had died last year after being hit by a vehicle. The accident had taken place near a bus stand at Kashmere Gate in Central Delhi.

The police had filed an untraced report in the matter saying there were no CCTV cameras at the spot and no clue could be found regarding the offending vehicle or the accused.

The court had earlier said it had noticed that the majority of such FIRs in the accident cases are being submitted as untraced report and the offenders flee and no witness is found.

The court had asked the police to explain whether any steps were being taken to install CCTV cameras at Hanuman Bridge, Kashmere Gate, as accidents were regularly taking place there and offenders were not being apprehended due to lack of evidence.