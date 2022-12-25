Lack of timely maintenance of tracks major reason for train derailments: CAG

Holding the engineering department of Indian Railways responsible for the majority of derailments, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India has suggested the national carrier to develop a robust monitoring mechanism to ensure timely implementation of maintenance activities.

CAG suggested the railways adopt fully mechanised track maintenance methods and improved technologies.

In the Performance Audit of 'Derailments in Indian Railways' for 2017-18 to 2020-21, The CAG said that poor track maintenance, overspeeding, and mechanical failure were significant reasons for derailments.

A total of 422 derailments were attributable to the 'Engineering Department'. The primary factor responsible for derailment was related to 'maintenance of track' (171 cases), followed by 'deviation of track parameters beyond permissible limits' (156 cases), the report said.

The number of derailments attributable to the 'Mechanical Department' was 182. Defects in 'wheel diameter variation and defects in coaches/wagons' were the major contributors (37 per cent) to the factors responsible for derailments, the report said.

The number of accidents attributable to the 'Loco Pilots' was 154. 'Bad Driving/Over Speeding' was also a major factor responsible for derailments. The number of accidents attributable to the 'Operating Department' was 275. 'Incorrect setting of points and other mistakes in shunting operations' accounted for 84 per cent, the CAG said.

The CAG pointed out that shortfalls ranged from 30-100 per cent in inspections by Track Recording Cars required to assess the geometrical and structural conditions of railway tracks.

The idling of track machines was noticed on account of blocks not given by the Operating Department (32 per cent), blocks not planned by Divisions (30 per cent), operational problems (19 per cent), non-availability of staff (5 per cent) and no scope of work (3 per cent), the report said.

The audit report also highlighted that the overall expenditure on Priority-I works from Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh showed a declining trend from 81.55 per cent in 2017-18 to 73.76 per cent in 2019-20.

The allotment of funds for Track Renewal works declined from Rs 9,607.65 crore (2018-19) to Rs 7,417 crore in 2019-20. The funds allocated to track renewal works were also not fully utilised, the report said.