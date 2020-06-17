Ladakh face-off: PM Narendra Modi says sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain

Sending out a strong message over the death of 20 soldiers in the violent clash with Chinese forces in the Galwan valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will "firmly defend every inch of its territory" and assured the nation that the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain.

"The integrity and sovereignty of India is supreme for us and no one can stop us from protecting it. No one should have any illusion or doubt about it. India wants peace but if instigated a decisive reply will be given in every circumstance..we do not instigate anyone but we also do not compromise with our integrity and sovereignty. Whenever time has come, we have displayed our might in protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. I want to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers won't go in vain," the Prime Minister said in a televised address in Hindi at the start of his video conference meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the COVID-19 strategy.

Get all the updates on the India-China border tension here

Modi's brief address on the Galwan tragedy came an hour after he announced to hold an all party meeting on June 19 to discuss the Indo-China border situation.

Hours before former Congress President Rahul Gandhi raised questions over the "silence" of the Prime Minister on the episode.

Also read: ‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

Modi, who along with the chief ministers present in the meeting observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the martyred soldiers, also chose to remind that the nation will be proud to know that our soldiers have died while fighting (hamare sainik maarte maarte mare hain), a remark that came in the backdrop of questions having been raised in some sections about claims of death of Chinese soldiers in the violent clash.

"The brave sons of India have given the supreme sacrifice, protecting the motherland in the Galwan valley. The entire nation is with you. The emotions of the nation are with you," Modi said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members of the soldiers.

"The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain. Whatever be the situation and the circumstances, India will firmly protect every inch of its land and the self esteem of the nation," he said,

Maintaining that India has in all ages wished peace to the world and worked with its neighbour in a cooperative and friendly manner, Modi said "even wherever there have been differences, we have always tried that the differences do not turn into disputes. Sacrifice and endurance is part of our national character but in the same amount bravery and valour has also been part of our national character".