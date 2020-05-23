Ladakh reports three fresh COVID-19 positive cases

Three fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kargil district of Ladakh on Saturday, taking the total number of active positive cases in the Union Territory (UT) to four.

“Two Iran-returned (Residents of Kargil ) under Institutional Quarantine at #kargil has tested #COVID19 Positive. One Student who returned from Jammu (Resident of Kargil) tested #covid19 Positive (sic)” Commissioner Secretary Health, Ladakh, Rigzin Samphel, tweeted.

He said all the patients, who were under institutional quarantine, have been shifted to an isolation facility.

Kargil district was declared COVID-19 free on May 15 after the last two patients, including a two-year-old boy, were declared recovered and subsequently discharged. Similarly neighbouring Leh district had become COVID-19 free as nineteen more positive patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh district on May 19.

Ladakh has so far recorded a total of 47 positive cases with 43 among them have recovered. The UT, which has a population of 2.74 lakh (2011 census), was one of the first few regions in the country to report a coronavirus positive case. The first two positive cases in the UT were reported on March 7 with both the patients having travel history to Iran.