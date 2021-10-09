Ladakh stand-off: India, China to hold 13th round of talks on October 10

India and China will hold the 13th round of talks on Sunday to address the ongoing military stand-off, according to ANI quoting sources.

The talk will be held in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), at 10:30 am tomorrow.

According to the agency, the countries will talk about resolution of friction point at Hot Springs.

