Lakdakh stand-off: A look at India-China conflicts at Hot Springs

The 18-month-long stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues in many places as the 13th round of talks between the neighbours failed. Hot Springs, a pass in the Chang Chenmo river valley near Kongka La, southeast of Galwan Valley, remains one of the key points of contention.

China is unwilling to remove its platoon-sized military unit from Hot Springs, which marks the LAC, and other points, labelling India’s demand of mutual de-escalation ‘unrealistic’ and ‘unreasonable’.

Hot Springs, or India’s Patrolling Point 15 (PP15), has historically not been identified as a ‘launchpad’ for either side to launch any offensive. It saw some incidents in the run-up to and during the 1962 war.

Here’s a look at the history of the area:

What is Hot Springs or PP15?

There are certain areas along the LAC that Indian troops can patrol, called patrolling points. These are decided by the China Study Group (CSG), set up in 1976 when Indira Gandhi was prime minister. It remains the main authority on China-related decisions.

PP15 or Hot Springs is one of the 65 patrolling points in Ladakh along the border.

The reason this area is of great importance to China is that it divides China’s two most sensitive provinces, Xinjiang and Tibet.

History of Hot Springs

In 1959, three members of the Indian police patrol were held by the Chinese at Kongka La, where the latter had a major base. Twenty more police officers were sent in search of the three, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police. Near the Chang Chenmo river, the Chinese attacked the search party with rifles and hand grenades, killing nine Indians and one Chinese soldier. The rest were captured and tortured.

Due to this incident, the government handed over the PP15 border area to the army.

China had targeted Hot Springs during the 1962 war even though it saw feeble fighting. It ramped up its deployment in the area that year, stationing a regiment during the war. During the war, India had deployed a platoon at Hot Springs. Indian troops were pulled back from the area along the LAC as the Chinese began shelling.

In May 2020, China created a stand-off with India at the LAC at four points including PP15, Galwan Valley and Gogra post. Twenty Indian troops and at least four Chinese soldiers died in clashes here in June 2020.

