Lakhimpur Kheri: SC seeks UP government's reply on plea against Ashish Mishra's bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, asking them to file reply on plea seeking cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra, son of MoS MHA Ajay Mishra Teni.
The apex court also directed the government to protect the witnesses in the case.
