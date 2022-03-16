Ashish Mishra's bail: SC seeks UP govt's reply on plea

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC seeks UP government's reply on plea against Ashish Mishra's bail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 16 2022, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 11:06 ist
Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Credit: Twitter/@PJkanojia

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, asking them to file reply on plea seeking cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra, son of MoS MHA Ajay Mishra Teni.

The apex court also directed the government to protect the witnesses in the case.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Supreme Court
India News
Lakhimpur Kheri
Ashish Mishra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

 