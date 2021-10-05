Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Press Council seeks report from UP govt over killing of journalist

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the killing of an ABP News journalist during the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri three days ago.

PCI Chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad expressed concern over the killing of Raman Kashyap, a reporter with the channel and took suo motu cognisance of the issue.

Also read: Local journalist among 8 killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

In a statement, the PCI said the Chairman has directed the Uttar Pradesh government through the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest.

Four farmers and four persons in the convoy of BJP workers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during the violence.

Farmer leaders claimed that Minister of State for Home Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly ran over some protesters opposing Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit.

Check out latest videos from DH: