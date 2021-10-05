Lakhimpur violence: Video shows SUV running over farmers; cops evasive on arrest of Ajay Mishra's son

Adding a new twist to Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which nine persons, including four farmers, were killed, a video surfaced on social media platforms showing an SUV running over a crowd of what looked like farmers on a dusty village road.

Several people were seen lying on the road after the SUV, which was followed by several other vehicles, sped on. The police were yet to confirm the authenticity of the video, which went viral on social networking sites.

While the farmers alleged that the SUV, which ran over the protesting farmers, was being driven by union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, the latter had denied the allegations.

According to a report, however, one of the injured farmers has said that Ashish Mishra was driving the SUV.

The police remained evasive on whether Ashish, against whom a case of murder was lodged on Monday, would be arrested.

A senior police officer in Lucknow refused to comment.

The opposition leaders, however, continued to make attempts though unsuccessfully to reach Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims.

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remained in police custody after being arrested late on Sunday night while trying to go to the spot, Congress ruled Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was prevented from stepping out of the Lucknow Airport. Baghel sat on a dharna inside the Airport premises in protest against the police action.

बहुत सुन रखा था लखनवी तहज़ीब के बारे में। इस बार एयरपोर्ट पर जो हुआ वह तो एकदम उलट था। ये आपने क्या कर दिया योगी जी!! लखनऊ के लोगों को कितना बुरा लगता होगा, मैं समझ सकता हूँ। लोगों को समझ में आ रहा होगा कि उन्होंने क्या खोया है‌। pic.twitter.com/OL9LMYvc8C — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 5, 2021

Priyanka also slammed the UP government for keeping her in detention even 28 hours after arresting her. ''I am under arrest but the accused is moving freely,'' she tweeted.

Nine persons, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed at Tikonia in the district after hundreds of farmers tried to waive a black flag and block the visit of Ajay Mishra and UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to attend a function on Monday.

