Lakshadweep locals to go on hunger strike on June 7; workers from other parts fear job loss

Lakshadweep will witness a 12-hour hunger strike by local people on Monday against various decisions of Praful Khoda Patel-led administration

Save Lakshadweep, a forum of all political parties of the island, had called for the demonstration on Monday. People will stage fasting at their houses by holding placards.

Members of the local panchayats will stage demonstration at the panchayat offices. BJP local leaders are also likely to participate.

Meanwhile, many workers from Kerala in the islands are fearing job loss owing to the restrictions imposed by the administration on people from other parts on the island citing Covid surge.

The island administration recently decided to issue restrictions in entry permits citing the Covid surge. Even MPs were denied entry citing the norms. Those already in the islands were given an extension of one week. All fresh permits issued only by additional district magistrate in the collectorate at Kavaratti.

Assistant secretary of the local cooperative society at Kavaratti, Cheriya Koya, said that workers from Kerala were mainly involved in the construction activities in the islands. The islands lacked skilled labourers and hence the constructions activities would suffer once the workers from outside were forced to return.

He also said that though the Centre assured a delegation that concerns of the people would be addressed, the administration was still going ahead with measures that caused resentment among people.