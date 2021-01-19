Lakshadweep reports first Covid-19 positive case

Lakshadweep reports first Covid-19 positive case

The case was reported two weeks after the Lakshadweep administration did away with mandatory quarantine guidelines for those arriving from Kochi

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 19 2021, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 08:25 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The first Covid-19 case was reported in the Lakshadweep Islands on Monday, nearly a year after the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. The man, belonging to the India Reserve Batallion, had left for Kavaratti by ship from Kochi on January 3 and tested positive on Monday, official sources said.

He is not a resident of the islands, they said. The case was reported two weeks after the Lakshadweep administration revised Standard Operating Procedures by doing away with mandatory quarantine guidelines for those arriving from Kochi.

The islands had so far not reported a single positive Covid-19 case. Taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the administration has directed all those who had come in contact with him to go on quarantine, they said. The samples of his primary contacts have been taken for lab examination, officials said.

The administration also suspended all the inter-island movements, including ships from Tuesday, they said. It had recently relaxed the SOP. In a communication, the administration had said anyone can now visit the islands from the mainland with a negative test report of RT-PCR obtained 48 hours before travel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lakshadweep
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

DH Toon | 'Rajini party members free to join any party'

DH Toon | 'Rajini party members free to join any party'

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

 