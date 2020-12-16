Lalbaug fire: Two more injured die, toll rises to eight

The death toll in the cylinder blast-fire incident that occurred in Mumbai's Lalbaug area earlier this month, grew to eight after two persons succumbed to their injuries in different hospitals here, a civic official said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Suryakant (60) and Om Shinde (20), were injured in the incident that took place on December 6 in Sarabai building in Ganesh Galli locality. They died at Masina Hospital and KEM Hospital respectively, on Tuesday, he said.

The fire, caused by the cylinder blast, erupted in a second-floor flat in the ground-plus-four building at around 7 am that day and it was doused some 30 minutes later.

Of the total 16 injured people in the fire, eight have succumbed to their injuries so far.

According to the civic officials, five more people, who suffered injuries in the incident, were being treated at the Byculla-based Masina Hospital, and the condition of all of them is critical. Three other people, who were undergoing treatment at the BMC-run KEM hospital have been discharged.