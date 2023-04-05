Lankan envoy seeks economic integration with India

Last year, India extended support worth $4 billion to Sri Lanka to overcome its economic crisis

Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 23:57 ist
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sri Lanka's envoy Milinda Moragoda on Wednesday stressed the importance of economic integration with India.

Moragoda addressed the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India (EAC-PM) at the invitation of its chairman Bibek Debroy and he dealt with key areas pertaining to Indo-Lanka relations, particularly bilateral economic integration and cooperation.

“The High Commissioner stressed the importance of economic integration between Sri Lanka and India and requested the Council (EAC-PM) to assist in that process by way of policy guidance,” Colombo’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi stated in a press release.

Last year, India extended support worth $4 billion to Sri Lanka to overcome its economic crisis.

