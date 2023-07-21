Lapses in signalling-circuit-alteration caused Balasore accident: Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that lapses in the ‘signalling-circuit-alteration’ leading to wrong signals caused the triple-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district in June.

“The rear-collision was due to the lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the Station. These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to the Train No. 12841 wherein the UP Home Signal indicated a Green aspect for run-through movement on the UP main-line of the station,” Vaishnaw said in his written reply.

"But the crossover connecting the UP main line to the UP loop line (crossover 17 A/B) was set to the UP loop line; the wrong signalling resulted in the Train No. 12841 traversing on the UP loop line, and eventual rear-collision with the Goods train (No. N/DDIP) standing there,” Vaishnaw added.

The minister was replying to questions on the tragedy by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

When asked whether the principal chief operating manager of South-Western Railway zone was warned three months in advance through a letter about the defects in the electronic interlocking system, the minister said that on February 8, 2023 the signalling maintainer and his assistant had not followed proper procedure leading to an unusual condition which was soon identified by a loco-pilot, thus avoiding an untoward incident.

Replying to a query on total number of deaths in the accident, Vaishnaw said, “In the unfortunate train accident at Bahanaga Bazar Station (near Balasore) on 02.06.2023, 295 passengers lost their lives, 176 sustained grievous injuries, 451 suffered simple injuries and 180 received first-aid treatment and left. In the said train accident, 254 deceased persons have been identified and their bodies handed over; 41 deceased persons are yet to be identified.”

On compensation, the minister said, “Till July 16, 2023, Rs 29.49 crore has been paid as enhanced ex-gratia, Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 each to the passengers with simple injury. As on 13.07.2023, 258 claim cases have been received in various benches of the Railway Claims Tribunal, out of which, 51 claims cases have been disposed off.”