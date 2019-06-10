Last rites as per Karnad's wish

The last rites of renowned Kannada author and Jnanpith award winner Girish Karnad will be a low key and private affair including their family members and close friends. The family members of Karnad have decided to complete the last rites according to his wish.

As per Karnad's wish, no public viewing ceremony, no funeral procession, no govt honour, and no religious customs will be followed during the last rites at Kalpalli electric crematorium, Baiyappanahalli.

Following Karnad's death, the state government has declared one day holiday and three days mourning across the state.

Hearing the sad demise, thousands of people thronged to Karnad's residence to pay their last respect. However, they were denied viewing the body. The family has requested the people to pay their last respect at the crematorium.