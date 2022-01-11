Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing Covid +ve

Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

She has mild symptoms, her neice said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 12:39 ist
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: PTI Photo

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to ICU after she tested positive for Covid-19, according to ANI. 

She has mild symptoms, her neice confirmed to the news agency. 

More to follow...
 

Lata Mangeshkar
Coronavirus
Covid-19

