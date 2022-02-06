Lata Mangeshkar: Tribute to the Nightingale of India

Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India and Queen of Melody, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged hospitalisation due to Covid-19 and pneumonia. Across her 8 decades in music, she sang over 30,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages, and captured the attention and love of entire generations around the world. Here is a brief tribute to Lata Di.
In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos
Lata Mangeshkar, a beloved Indian singer who enthralled generations of Bollywood audiences as the singing voice behind many actresses’ performances, died Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, India. She was 92. Here are some of theNightingale of India'slesser-seen photos.
Songs that helped 'Didi' rule Hindi cinema
Lata Mangeshkar is credited with thousands of songs in as many as 36 Indian languages over a period of almost eight decades, but there were some tracks that stuck with her, something the melody queen also went on to acknowledge in her later years.
When Lata Mangeshkar was forced to go on a break
Not many music lovers perhaps know that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who lent her mellifluous voice to thousands of film songs, had taken a break from singing for a few months during 1960s on the advice of renowned classical vocalist Ustad Amir Khan after she faced some problem with her vocal cords.
Lata Mangeshkar recorded her last song in 2019
Lata Mangeshkar recorded her last song in 2019 when she collaborated with Mayuresh Pai for Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, a song touted to be a tribute to the Indian Army. The song received critical acclaim due to its relevant message.
10 lesser-known facts about Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday, was inarguably one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers. The 'Queen of Melody', who began her career in the 1940s, enjoyed a strong fan following due to her 'golden' voice and remarkable range. She inspired generations with her impressive body of work, emerging as Indian's undisputed 'Queen of Melody'. Here are 10 facts to know about Indian cinema's 'Nightingale'.
When Lata found an admirer in a Pakistani dictator
Pakistan's brutal dictator General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, known for banning music and other fine arts featuring women in the Islamic nation, could not remain untouched from the golden voice of Lata Mangeshkar and had once himself confessed that he was an admirer of India's nightingale.
How Lata Mangeshkar entered films
Before she ruled the Indian music circuit, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in the film industry as an actor playing smaller parts to support her family after her father's death.
A look at Lata Mangeshkar's career as music composer
Celebrated music composer Vanraj Bhatia always said, "Lata is a composer's dream", which no one will dispute. How many of the film music connoisseurs, however, know that Lata Mangeshkar was also a dream composer?
How Lata Mangeshkar redefined music in India
Her voice enthralled millions for years - cutting across generations - and Lata Mangeshkar, rightly the Nightingale of India, departed on Sunday, leaving behind echoes of her music to be devoured for generations to come.
'Lata's soulful voice will live forever in our hearts'
Industry leaders on Sunday mourned the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, saying her demise is the loss of one of the greatest Indians.
'End of an area': Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar
"The end of an era", "an artist born but once in centuries" and a "void that cannot be fulfilled", is how prominent personalities, led by President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi, mourned the passing away of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'
Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised last monthafter testing positive for Covid-19, passed away on Sunday. She was 92.
