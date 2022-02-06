Lata Mangeshkar was a fan of 'CID'

Lata Mangeshkar was a fan of 'CID'

The crime-fiction suspense thriller premiered in 1998, and is the longest-running TV series in India

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Feb 06 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 14:45 ist
Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: PTI file photo

Lata Mangeshkar rarely missed an episode of television crime show CID, which aired between 1998 and 2018. In case, she did, she would catch up repeat telecast.

The crime-fiction suspense thriller premiered on January 21, 1998, and is the longest-running television series in India, which culminated on October 27, 2018, with 1,547 episodes - running for 20 long years.

Read | How Lata Mangeshkar redefined music in India

When actor Shivaji Satam, who essayed the ACP Pradyuman, turned 70 on April 21, 2020, she tweeted a photo, and wished that the show starts again.

"Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana,” she had tweeted.

At the same time, she also posted some throwback photos pointing a gun at ACP Pradyuman besides a group photo with the cast of the popular show. “Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath,” she said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lata Mangeshkar
television
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 