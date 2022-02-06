Lata Mangeshkar was a fan of 'CID'

Lata Mangeshkar rarely missed an episode of television crime show CID, which aired between 1998 and 2018. In case, she did, she would catch up repeat telecast.

The crime-fiction suspense thriller premiered on January 21, 1998, and is the longest-running television series in India, which culminated on October 27, 2018, with 1,547 episodes - running for 20 long years.

Read | How Lata Mangeshkar redefined music in India

When actor Shivaji Satam, who essayed the ACP Pradyuman, turned 70 on April 21, 2020, she tweeted a photo, and wished that the show starts again.

"Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana,” she had tweeted.

At the same time, she also posted some throwback photos pointing a gun at ACP Pradyuman besides a group photo with the cast of the popular show. “Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath,” she said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: