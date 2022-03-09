Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Ganga at Varanasi

The ashes of the legendary singer Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the Ganga River by her family members in Varanasi.
She had breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on February 6.
Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar along with other family members reached Varanasi with the urn containing the ashes.
They took a boat at Khidkiya Ghat from where they went to Ahilyabai Ghat.
After performing the Vedic rituals under the guidance of the priest Shrikant Pathak at the ghat, the ashes were immersed in the midstream of Ganga.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark
TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia
Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial
Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver
Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options
'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails
Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village
Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'