Lata Mangeshkar responding to treatment, says Tope

Lata Mangeshkar's heath improving, responding to treatment: Tope

The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 14:17 ist
Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is recovering and responding to the treatment, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

"I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her," he was quoted as saying.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Lata Mangeshkar
India News
Maharashtra
Rajesh Tope

