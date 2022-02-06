Lata-Mukesh duo crafted magic: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Lata-Mukesh duo crafted magic: Neil Nitin Mukesh

For Mukesh Chand Mathur’s son Nitin Mukesh, music began and ended with Lata Didi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 06 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 19:02 ist
Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: IANS File Photo

The Lata-Mukesh duo had crafted magic like “sawan ka mahina’ and ‘kahi kart hogi woh mera intezar’.

The Mathur family shares relationships of several generations. 

For Mukesh Chand Mathur’s son Nitin Mukesh, music began and ended with Lata Didi. Mukesh’s grandson was named Neil by her. 

“Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment  We are devastated. For my father Nitin Mukesh, music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata Didi was the Goddess that my father and all of us worshiped,” said Mukesh’s grandson Niel Nitin Mukesh, describing her as “Sakshaat Saraswati”. 

“Four generations of the Mukesh Family simply love her. Three have not only worked with her but owe our identities to her, don’t forget she named me. She is one with God, we will love you forever,” he said.

