Late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam's wife found murdered in Delhi

Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was found murdered at her residence in Vasant Vihar last night in New Delhi.
One person is detained and the search is on for two other accused, a police official told news agency ANI.
