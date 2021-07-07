P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam's wife murdered in Delhi

Late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam's wife found murdered in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 07:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was found murdered at her residence in Vasant Vihar last night in New Delhi.

One person is detained and the search is on for two other accused, a police official told news agency ANI.

More to follow...

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

 