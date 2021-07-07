Late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam's wife found murdered in Delhi

Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was found murdered at her residence in Vasant Vihar last night in New Delhi.

One person is detained and the search is on for two other accused, a police official told news agency ANI.

