Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, S M Krishna among Padma Vibhushan awardees

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who switched over to the BJP from Congress, was chosen for the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan on the eve of Republic Day, in a move that was immediately seen as an attempt to woo the Vokkaligga community ahead of Assembly elections.

From Karnataka, BJP-leaning writer S L Bhyrappa and philanthropist and Infosys founder N R Narayanamurthy’s wife Sudha Murthy were chosen for Padma Bhushan while four others were selected for Padma Shri.

Those who won the Padma Shri awards from the poll-bound state also included Khadar Valli Dudekula (science and engineering), folk artist Rani Machaiah, Thamata exponent P Munivenkatappa, Bidri craft exponent Shah Rasheed Ahmed Qadri and archaeologist S Subbaraman.

From poll-bound Tripura, the government also chose BJP ally Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT) founder Narendra Chandra Debbarma was chosen for Padma Shri posthumously.

Altogether, there are 106 awards – six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards – announced on Wednesday night, which included seven persons who passed away.

Besides Krishna, the only politician in the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awardees was Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died late last year. Internationally renowned architect BV Doshi, who passed away on Tuesday, and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain were also chosen for Padma Vibhushan.

ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis (posthumous) and Indian-American mathematician Srinivas Varadhan were also honoured with the second highest civilian award.