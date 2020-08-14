Lav Agarwal, face of Centre's Covid-19 response, tests positive for Covid-19

MoHFW Joint Secy Lav Agarwal tests Covid-19 positive

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 21:09 ist
Lav Agarwal. Credit: PTI/file

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry, and the face of the government during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, on Friday announced that he had tested positive for the infectious disease.

“Dear All, Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines,” Agarwal, who till recently used to address daily media briefings on the Covid-19 situation, said on Twitter.

He requested all his friends, colleagues for self monitoring, and added that contact tracing will be done by the Health Team.

Besides the daily media briefings throughout April and May, Agarwal also visited several states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar to assess the Covid-19 response of the state government and make suggestions in improving the same.

The media briefing have now become less frequent and addressed by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan himself.

Ministry of Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

