Lavrov meets Jaishankar a day after Kremlin claimed drone attack by Kyiv

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Goa on Thursday – a day after Moscow accused Ukraine of making an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Kremlin and assassinate the former Soviet Union nation’s president Vladimir Putin.

The two ministers discussed “topical issues on the global and regional agenda”, the Embassy of Russia in New Delhi stated, without elaborating further.

A source in New Delhi, however, said that Lavrov had briefed Jaishankar about what Moscow claimed to be an unsuccessful drone attack carried out by Kyiv targeting the Kremlin – the seat of the Government of Russia as well as the office and the residence of the President of Russia.

Jaishankar, according to the source, reiterated to Lavrov New Delhi’s position that the Russia-Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“A trust-based exchange of views on the main issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, took place,” the Embassy of Russia in New Delhi stated after the meeting between the two ministers. They praised the dynamics of cooperation in key areas of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, it added.

The intention to further strengthen coordination to develop common approaches within the framework of interaction at the most important international platforms, including the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20 was confirmed. The two sides agreed to continue following the course of building a fair multipolar system of interstate relations, Moscow’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi stated.

Lavrov is on a visit to Goa to take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which would be held at Benaulim in the coastal state of India on Friday.

“Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Appreciated Russia’s support for India’s SCO presidency,” Jaishankar posted after his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister. “Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS.”

Lavrov also had bilateral meetings with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.