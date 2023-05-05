Lavrov meets Jaishankar on sidelines of SCO meet in Goa

Lavrov meets Jaishankar a day after Kremlin claimed drone attack by Kyiv

Jaishankar reiterated to Lavrov New Delhi’s position that the Russia-Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS,
  • May 05 2023, 12:54 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 12:54 ist
This handout photograph taken on May 4, 2023 and released by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs shows India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (R) speaking with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Benaulim. Credit: AFP Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Goa on Thursday – a day after Moscow accused Ukraine of making an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Kremlin and assassinate the former Soviet Union nation’s president Vladimir Putin.

The two ministers discussed “topical issues on the global and regional agenda”, the Embassy of Russia in New Delhi stated, without elaborating further.

A source in New Delhi, however, said that Lavrov had briefed Jaishankar about what Moscow claimed to be an unsuccessful drone attack carried out by Kyiv targeting the Kremlin – the seat of the Government of Russia as well as the office and the residence of the President of Russia.

Also Read — Ukraine says downed its own drone in Kyiv after device 'lost control'

Jaishankar, according to the source, reiterated to Lavrov New Delhi’s position that the Russia-Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“A trust-based exchange of views on the main issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, took place,” the Embassy of Russia in New Delhi stated after the meeting between the two ministers. They praised the dynamics of cooperation in key areas of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, it added.

The intention to further strengthen coordination to develop common approaches within the framework of interaction at the most important international platforms, including the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20 was confirmed. The two sides agreed to continue following the course of building a fair multipolar system of interstate relations, Moscow’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi stated.

Lavrov is on a visit to Goa to take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which would be held at Benaulim in the coastal state of India on Friday.

“Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Appreciated Russia’s support for India’s SCO presidency,” Jaishankar posted after his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister. “Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS.”

Lavrov also had bilateral meetings with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S Jaishankar
Kremlin
Sergey Lavrov
Russia
India News
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In Venezuela, cars that erupt in flames posing an issue

In Venezuela, cars that erupt in flames posing an issue

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 