Law Commission seeks views from public, religious organisations on UCC

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 14 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 19:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iSTock Photo

The Law Commission initiated fresh consultation process on Uniform Civil Code. It has sought views from public and religious organisations regarding the same. 

On June 2, the Law Commission had informed that it was considering working on Uniform Civil Code (UCC). 

More to follow...

UCC
uniform civil code
India News

