Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launches new website of Department of Justice

Rijiju launches new website of Department of Justice

The new website is based on the S3WaaS platform and it leverages technology to generate secure websites

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 22:32 ist
Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI photo

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday launched a new website of the Department of Justice which is more user-friendly and allows people to access live streaming of six high courts.

The new website is based on the S3WaaS platform (Secure, Scalable and Sugamya Website as a Service) and it leverages technology to generate secure websites, according to a statement.

Using this platform, the website has now been made more user-friendly.

The new website is interactive and gives better access to citizen-centric services. Now, the live streaming of court proceedings of High Courts of Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna and Madhya Pradesh can be viewed on it, and judgements and orders of high courts can be easily accessed, it said.

In future, the ministry plans to have digital town halls with senior officials, live chat bot for replies to FAQs, surveys and polls on various subjects to gauge the mood of the people dialogue forums for suggestions, feedback and grievances, the statement said.

Kiren Rijiju
India News

