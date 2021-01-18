Law & order matter: SC on farmers' tractor rally

Law & order matter: Supreme Court says Police to decide on farmers' tractor rally

The Supreme Court added that they will hear the matter on January 20

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 18 2021, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 12:32 ist
The court had already issued a notice on this matter on January 12. Credit: PTI Photo

 The Supreme Court Monday told the Centre that the proposed tractor rally by farmers on the Republic Day on January 26 is a matter of “law and order” and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, while hearing the Centre’s application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day, said that police has all the authority to deal with the matter.

“Does the Supreme Court will say as to what are the powers of police and how they will exercise them? We are not going to tell you what to do,” said the bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and Vineet Saran.

The apex court told Attorney General K K Venugopal that it will take up the matter for further hearing on January 20.

“The question of entering into Delhi is a law and order matter and will be determined by the police,” the bench said, adding, “Mr Attorney General, we are adjourning the matter and you have all the authority to deal with this matter.”

The Centre, in an application filed through Delhi Police, has said that any proposed march or protest which seeks to disrupt and disturb the Republic Day celebrations will cause an “embarrassment to the nation”.

The top court had on January 12 agreed to hear the application. 

Supreme Court
Farmers protests
Farm Bills

