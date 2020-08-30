Law students ask SC to reconsider judgement in Prashant Bhushan contempt case

Over 122 law students across the country have written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and other judges of the Supreme Court, asking them to reconsider the judgement on advocate Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court case.

They said that to criticise the judge fairly, albeit fiercely, is no crime but a necessary right.

The court had earlier on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his "false, malicious and scurrilous" tweets made on June 27 and 29 on "distorted facts", to scandalise the entire institution of judiciary. It is scheduled to pronounce his sentence on Monday, August 31, after he declined to offer any apology for it.

In their letter, the law students said, "The judiciary ought to reply for criticism by the restoration of public confidence. The judiciary ought not to charge for contempt of court when criticism arises out of anguish and love for justice, from a person aiding in the profoundness of the same justice he asks for others."

They said Bhushan has fought for transparency, accountability, environmental protection and human rights, and against corruption for years in courts.

The tweets have layered anguish represented for the voiceless and marginalised community. Those tweets don't hurt the sanctity of the court as it depends on the approach of judges towards justice, their letter stated.