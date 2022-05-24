Lawyer fighting to criminalise marital rape, activist from Kashmir, Adani among TIME's 100 most influential list

Industrialist Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy and Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez are amongst the TIME Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People of 2022, according to the announcement made on Monday.

The list also includes an Indian American businessperson, Bela Bajaria, who is currently the head of the Global TV at Netflix.

Adani is an industrialist, who had just last month, edged past Warren Buffet to become the 5th richest man in the world, is owner of multiple top-brands across sectors. "Adani's once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power and consumer goods," read his profile by TIME.

Karuna Nundy, Supreme Court lawyer, known for several landmark cases vis-A-vis gender and women's rights, was described by TIME as "not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably and bravely uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change."

The profile for Khurram Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances, was authored by journalist Rana Ayyub.

"Startled and most deeply honoured to be on #ime100, with and for the multitudes of people, the court systems, the lawyers, the movements, and the rights I represent. Thank you each of you who has offered support along the way, you know who you are (sic)," Nundy tweeted as the news broke late on Monday evening.

"Bajaria is helping create the future of television. The shows she has shepherded have become global phenomena," the TIME profile of Bajaria said.

The 100 people in categories such as Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators. Top global leaders include US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Some of the Titans include Apple CEO, Tim Cook, US television show host Oprah Winfrey and Indonesian Michelle Yeoh; Icons included tennis pro Rafael Nadal, while Artists included actors Mila Kunis and Sarah Jessica Parker of the Sex and the City fame.