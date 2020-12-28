Lawyers' bodies condemn raid at Mehmood Pracha's office

Lawyers associations on Monday condemned the police raid at the office of advocate Mehmood Pracha, who has been fighting the cases of Delhi riots victims.

SC Bar Association said that advocates are entrusted with confidential and privileged communication with their client, which is the sine qua non for effective realisation of right to fair trial and access to justice.

The attempt to seize the personal computer of advocate and other digital devices is a grave and egregious violation of the right to privacy, a statement by SCBA, acting secretary Rohit Pandey said.

Also Read | Raid at advocate Mehmood Pracha's office: Lawyers urge Home Min to take action

The Bar Association of India, through its President Prashant Kumar also expressed its deep concern on reports of the search and seizure operation by the Delhi Police on the premises of Pracha.

"The issuing of a search warrant in respect of a lawyers’ communication and correspondence, is a grave violation of client-attorney privilege, and can cause a chilling effect on clients providing true and complete disclosures," the statement said.

Delhi police had December 24 conducted a search and seizure at Pracha's office here.