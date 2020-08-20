Lawyers condemn efforts to browbeat judiciary

More than 700 lawyers across the country shot a letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, expressing their concern with the "trend that has emerged in recent times to browbeat and intimidate the judiciary".

"India has witnessed a series of attacks by institutional disruptors against judges who are unwilling to agree with them and toe the line drawn by them. It is unfortunate that when political ends of lawyers are not served by a decision of the court, they vilify the court by making scandalising remarks," they said.

They urged the CJI to uphold the edifice of the judicial system and protect the third pillar of democracy from those who peddled falsehood to destroy the institution.

"We sincerely hope that the Supreme Court of India ensures that such persons are dealt with in an exemplary manner, even if such actions are taken years later or else such trends will only accelerate and strike a blow to the guardian of the rule of law," they said.

In a letter to the CJI, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, representing 1.75 lakh lawyers, passed a unanimous resolution to "condemn the efforts to pressurise the judiciary".

In a signed letter, as many as 772 advocates said the Supreme Court as well as the judges are subject to both scurrilous language, malicious attacks and scandalising remarks.

"Legitimate criticism of both judgements and the functioning of the institution has always existed however when the criticism is calculated and actuated by malice, it is the authority of the court which is undermined," they said.

Without naming advocate Prashant Bhushan, whose conviction of Suo Motu criminal contempt, has triggered strong reactions from former judges, senior advocates and others, these set of advocates said, "The actions of these institutional disruptors through name calling and usage of certain phrases such as ‘Supreme Court has destroyed democracy’; ‘the Supreme Court is killing the Constitution’ have the tendency to destroy the faith of the public in the judiciary."

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa "unanimously" said the efforts of pressurising judges by making reckless statements are in total derogation of the Constitution".

"The trend to malign Supreme Court is dangerous and must be dealt with iron hand," they said.

The top court, which convicted Bhushan of Suo Motu criminal contempt for his tweets, is scheduled to take up the matter on Thursday for hearing quantum of sentence against him.