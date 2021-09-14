Lawyers' lives not more precious than others: SC dismisses PIL for compensation on Covid deaths

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking direction that compensation of Rs 50 lakh be granted to family member of lawyers who died due to Covid-19 or in any other manner within the age of 60 years.

The apex court observed that it can't make exceptions for lawyers. "Just because you are in black coat, doesn't mean your life is more precious than others," the Court said.

SC: it cannot happen that lawyers file such public interest litigations and demand for compensation from judges and that they will allow. You know there are a lot of people died. You can't be an exception here Mr Yadav #supremecourt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) September 14, 2021

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: