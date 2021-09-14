Lawyers' lives not more precious than others: SC

Lawyers' lives not more precious than others: SC dismisses PIL for compensation on Covid deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2021, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 12:06 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking direction that compensation of Rs 50 lakh be granted to family member of lawyers who died due to Covid-19 or in any other manner within the age of 60 years.

The apex court observed that it can't make exceptions for lawyers. "Just because you are in black coat, doesn't mean your life is more precious than others," the Court said.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
India
lawyers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Cast(e) this idea away

Cast(e) this idea away

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

 