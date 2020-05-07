Lawyers move SC for NALSA COVID-19 Relief Scheme

A group of advocates has approached the Supreme Court for taking an initiative as 'NALSA COVID-19 Relief Scheme 2020' to contain the pandemic and restore normal life in the country by coordinating efforts of NGOs, corporates, and other Indian citizens, living in India and abroad.

Advocate Deepak Prakash and others contended that in view of the alarming rate of increase of coronavirus cases, there was an apprehension of further extension of lockdown with some relaxation, creating hardships to the people including loss of livelihood.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai would consider the plea on Friday, May 8.

The petitioners sought a direction to National Legal Services Authority to provide active and answering helpline numbers to enable common people to address their grievances -- legal and otherwise-- pertaining their lives and livelihood in coordination with district and state authorities.

They also wanted to set up a special purpose fund to help struggling and needy lawyers, facing unprecedented hardships, owing to pandemic and national lockdown for providing temporary shelter, cooked food, medicine, health care and other essential items.

The petitioners said the tax exemption granted to donation to PM Cares Fund should be increased from 100 to 200 % under the Income Tax Act to ensure more donations for use of research and development.