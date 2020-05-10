Lawyers move SC for opening chambers

Two lawyers have filed a plea in the Supreme Court for allowing opening of their offices and physical filing of petitions, saying most of them were not well versed with e-filing and were at disadvantageous position.

Petitioners Pradeep Kumar Yadav and Vishal Thakre, in their joint petition, contended the Union government had already issued directions on May 4 for opening of the offices with 33 per cent strength. The Supreme Court and Delhi High Court should allow opening of the registry and lawyers chambers, for effective discharge of their professional duties allowed under the Constitution and the Advocates Act, they said.

"The advocates are facing economic hardship due to this extension of lockdown and are not in a position of to maintain themselves and the support staff," they also said.

They also wanted issuance of special permission for advocates to commute in the National Capital Region (NCR) areas to their respective chambers so that their work should not be affected.

"Numerous advocates practicing at the Supreme Court of India and the High Court, residing surrounding areas of Delhi, are not being permitted by authorities to commute across borders, affecting their right to livelihood and others like clerk, peon, typist and other employees," they said.

Besides, the petitioners said during the lockdown, the Supreme Court was accepting PDF versions of the fresh petitions and the size limit of the petitions was fixed as 5 MB. When a file is converted into PDF including the signatures and annexures, the size of the file goes beyond the limit, so it should be raised from 5 MB to 20 MB, they pleaded.