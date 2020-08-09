Lawyers start 'India against Hatred' movement

On the occasion of August Kranti Diwas, a group of lawyers on Sunday started 'India against Hatred', an apolitical organisation and people’s movement against the perpetration of hatred in the country.

Advocates Rajesh Inamdar, Supreme Court of India, along with Shashwat Anand, Allahabad High Court, Avinash Gokhale, Bombay High Court, started the movement with associations of other lawyers with secular mindset across the country.

"India’s freedom struggle has seen eminent lawyers and this movement has also been started with associations of lawyers. The movement will be lead by Nilesh Navalakha, renowned filmmaker and social activist," a press release stated.

Hatred being disseminated through various public forums posed the risk of irreparably damaging the unity and integrity of India. Hence, this people’s movement against perpetration of hatred in country was launched on August 9, it added.

For the last few years, many hate campaigns have been run on social media against great personalities, historical figures, historians, intellectuals, including writers, filmmakers, communities and people in general, leaving the socio-cultural fabric of the country in tatters, said Navlakha.

Media, in general, and social media have become breeding grounds for propagating gross hatred, fissiparous and schismatic tendencies, he added.

“The provisions of IPC and IT Laws are either not being implemented, or are selectively implemented. Laws such the National Security Act, Sedition, UAPA, etc are invoked against individuals, particularly the youth and students and they are put in jail without bail or trial for months and years," the lawyers said.

Religious and spiritual leader, His Holiness Dalai Lama, social crusaders such as retired Supreme Court judge Justice PB Sawant, former IPS officer J F Rebeiro and Gandhian Anna Hazare will guide the movement, they said.